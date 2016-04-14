DUBAI, April 14 Oman Telecommunications
(Omantel) reported a 0.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit on
Thursday, beating analysts' estimates amid strong revenues from
fixed and mobile broadband services.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 34.8 million rials
in the three months to Mar. 31, it said in a statement. This
compares with a profit of 34.6 million rials in the year-earlier
period.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital Markets had
forecast Omantel, which competes with Ooredoo Oman,
would make a first-quarter profit of 29.37 million rials and
27.9 million rials respectively.
Omantel had reported a fourth-quarter loss, after writing
off the value of its investment in a subsidiary and contributing
cash to an end of service programme, as well as declining
profits in three of the four prior quarters.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Archana Narayanan)