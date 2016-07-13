BRIEF-ABC Data Q1 net profit lowers to 1.6 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
DUBAI, July 13 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 19.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 32 million rials ($83.1 million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated using previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. This compares with a profit of 26.7 million rials in the year-earlier period.
EFG Hermes had forecast the company would make a net profit of 29.4 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast a net profit of 28.5 million rials.
Omantel's net profit for the first six months of 2016 was 66.8 million rials, 9 percent higher than the 61.3 million rials it made in the corresponding period last year, according to the bourse statement. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BEIJING, May 17 Chinese state media on Wednesday criticised the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.