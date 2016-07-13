DUBAI, July 13 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 19.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 32 million rials ($83.1 million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated using previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. This compares with a profit of 26.7 million rials in the year-earlier period.

EFG Hermes had forecast the company would make a net profit of 29.4 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast a net profit of 28.5 million rials.

Omantel's net profit for the first six months of 2016 was 66.8 million rials, 9 percent higher than the 61.3 million rials it made in the corresponding period last year, according to the bourse statement. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)