By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 12 Oman Telecommunications
(Omantel) reported a 3.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit on
Tuesday, beating analyst estimates as broadband revenue
increased.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 29.1 million rials
($75.58 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 28
million rials in the year-earlier period, the company said in a
statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Omantel would
make a quarterly profit of 27.8 million rials.
Third-quarter revenue was 112.3 million rials. This compares
with 108.4 million rials a year ago.
For the first nine months of 2013, Omantel's mobile
broadband subscriber base increased by 49 percent from a year
earlier as revenue from this segment rose 64 percent.
Fixed broadband subscribers increased by 33 percent over the
same period, leading to a 35 percent revenue rise from these
customers.
Domestically, Omantel competes with Nawras, a unit
of Qatar's Ooredoo.
Omantel also hosts two mobile virtual network operators
(MVNOs), Friendi and Renna. Including these firms' subscribers,
Omantel had a 59 percent share of Oman's mobile sector. Omantel
also owns a controlling stake in Pakistan's Worldcall. ($1 =
0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Heinrich)