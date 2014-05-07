* Q1 profit 34.4 mln rials vs 29.1 mln rials a yr ago
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 7 Oman Telecommunications
(Omantel) reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates as wholesale
revenue rose by nearly a third to offset declining text and
international call income.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 34.4 million rials
($89 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 29.1
million rials in the year-earlier period, it said in a
statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Omantel would
make a quarterly profit of 29.3 million rials.
Omantel attributed the profit rise to a 29 percent increase
in wholesale revenue, but did not provide further details.
The company is a partner in the Europe-Persia Express
Gateway (EPEG), a mostly overland fibre broadband cable launched
in December 2012 that runs about 10,000 km from Frankfurt to
Barka, 80 km west of Oman's capital Muscat.
The rise in wholesale offset declining text, fixed-line and
international call income, Omantel said.
First-quarter revenue was 120.2 million rials. This compares
with 114.5 million rials a year ago.
Omantel, which competes with Nawras, a unit of
Qatar's Ooredoo, posted a 5.3 percent rise in domestic
subscribers to 3.11 million.
Omantel hosts two mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs),
Friendi and Renna, and also owns a controlling stake in
Pakistan's Worldcall, which swung to a small quarterly profit.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keiron Henderson)