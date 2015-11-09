MUSCAT Nov 9 Oman Telecommunications Co
plans to issue sukuk worth 50 million rials ($130
million), Abdullah al-Salmi, executive president of the Capital
Market Authority, said on Monday.
The company is submitting required documents in order to
obtain approval for the issue, Salmi told Reuters. He did not
give details of the planned issue.
Until the Oman government's recent debut issue of sukuk, "we
lacked having a yield curve and a benchmark for sukuk in the
market. And (now) we do, so we expect more sukuk to be issued,"
he said.
Salmi also said he expected at least eight initial public
offers of shares in Oman in the coming two years, as eight
insurance companies would have to go public. He did not
elaborate.
