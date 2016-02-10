(Recasts with CEO comment)
MUSCAT Feb 10 Oman Telecommunications Co
(Omantel) scrapped plans for a $130 million, five-year
dual-currency sukuk issue because the interest rates offered by
lenders were too high, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Last month, the state-run company priced the sukuk at a
profit rate of 5.3 percent, having received commitments worth
$82.1 million in the U.S. dollar tranche and 18.4 million rials
($47.9 million) in the rial tranche.
But Omantel has now shelved plans to issue the sukuk "at the
present time", it said in a statement to Muscat's bourse on
Wednesday.
"The interest rates on the sukuk were higher than what we
expected," chief executive Talal al-Mamari told Reuters.
"We have taken the advice of our financial advisor that now
is not the right time to issue the sukuk due to the current
economic situation worldwide."
The sukuk proceeds would have helped to fund construction of
Omantel's new headquarters as well as diversify its investment
portfolio. Mamari said the company's capital investments would
not stop; he did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)