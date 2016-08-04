DUBAI Aug 4 Oman Telecommunications
(Omantel) said on Thursday it had ended discussions with a
Pakistan investor interested in buying Omantel's shares in
Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd.
Omantel took a 56.8 percent stake in the diversified telecom
operator in 2008. The $193 million deal marked its biggest
foreign investment at the time.
The statement did not name the potential acquirer or the
value of the sale but said that a favourable deal could not be
reached so the discussions had ended.
Omantel said in June its board received a non-binding offer
for its controlling stake in WorldCall and that it had granted
the potential investor approval to carry out due diligence.
