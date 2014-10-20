Oct 20 Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc and
France's Sanofi SA are among the suitors for privately
held Omega Pharma NV, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Other bidders for the Belgian consumer healthcare company
include Perrigo Co and private German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim GmBH, the sources told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1nxdYbC)
Final bid offers are due beginning November, Bloomberg
reported, citing the people, who added that the deal could fetch
Omega more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion).
Actavis was not immediately available for comment.
Omega Pharma sells prescription-free medicines, healthcare
products and over-the-counter items such as wart treatments and
sun tan lotions.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)