Brazil's Omega, shareholders to seek up to $425 mln in IPO -filing
July 7, 2017 / 2:22 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Omega, shareholders to seek up to $425 mln in IPO -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable power company Omega Geração SA and shareholders aim to fetch as much as 1.4 billion reais ($425 million) in an initial public offering slated to price later this month.

In a Friday securities filing, Omega said it will sell as many as 30.992 million new shares, while current shareholders will offer up to 16.067 million existing shares at a suggested price tag between 17 reais and 22 reais. The IPO, scheduled to price on July 27, includes additional and supplementary allotments that could increase the offering by 20 percent and 15 percent, respectively. ($1 = 3.2898 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

