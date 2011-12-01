* Says does not agree with recent Omega statement
* Sought more information from Omega following results
* Ready to make new offer at fixed price of 74 pence per
share
* Further announcement due by 0800 GMT on Friday
* Omega declines to comment
LONDON, Dec 1 Bermuda-based reinsurer
Haverford warned it may walk away from a bid to buy 25 percent
of London-listed rival Omega, citing a "very significant
and unexpected deterioration in Omega's financial position and
prospects".
A spokeswoman for Omega, which last month reported a 16
percent drop in nine-month gross written premiums and raised its
estimate for the cost of 2011 catastrophes by $6 million,
declined to comment.
Haverford said in a statement on Thursday it may not extend
its offer to buy up to 60.2 million shares and that, contrary to
guidance from Omega this week, its offer may therefore lapse.
"HBL (Haverford) does not agree with Omega's announcement
that if the minimum levels of tenders were received by 1.00 pm
yesterday, the offer may not lapse," Haverford said.
Headed by insurance entrepreneur Mark Byrne, Haverford had
hoped to buy into Omega at between 70 and 83 pence per share via
a so-called Dutch auction, in which each shareholder submits the
minimum price they will accept.
Haverford said it had sought further details from Omega
after its Nov. 18 results, as it tried to "understand the
reasons for, and consequences of, the very significant and
unexpected deterioration in Omega's financial position and
prospects".
Haverford said it had indicated to Omega on Nov. 29 that it
would be willing to make a new offer at a fixed price of 74
pence per share, and was ready to enter discussions. It said a
further announcement would be made before 0800 GMT on Friday.
Shares in Omega were down 4.1 percent at 65 pence by 0824
GMT on Thursday.