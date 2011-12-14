BRUSSELS Dec 14 Couckinvest NV, owned by Omega Pharma founder and chief executive Marc Coucke, won EU approval on Wednesday to buy out the Belgian health products distributor in a bid valuing the company at about 880 million euros.

Couckinvest's offer was financed with a bank loan and a capital injection from private equity group Waterland and several co-investors. Couckinvest held a 30.01 percent stake in Omega Pharma prior to the deal.

The European Commission said in a statement that the merged entity would not significantly impede competition in Europe.

"The Commission concluded that the merged entity would continue to face effective competition in the markets for OTC pharmaceuticals and other health care products as well as in the respective downstream distribution markets," the EU competition watchdog said. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)