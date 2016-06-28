June 28 Dietary supplements maker Omega Protein
Corp's shareholders elected two nominees of activist
investor Wynnefield Capital to the company's board, ending a
months-long proxy battle.
Omega shares rose 1.7 percent to $18.98 in afternoon trading
on Tuesday.
Wynnefield and its affiliates, which together own about 8
percent stake in Omega, have been asking the company to explore
strategic alternatives, including selling itself or its assets.
This month, shareholder advisory service Institutional
Shareholder Services recommended that Omega's shareholders vote
for the New York-based hedge fund's nominees, Michael
Christodolou and David Clarke.
Wynnefield, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Omega's board
to work with Christodolou and Clarke to "critically evaluate the
company's strategy and capital allocation, and to improve
corporate governance practices."
Christodolou will replace Director Gary Ermers on the board,
the hedge fund said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)