June 28 Dietary supplements maker Omega Protein Corp's shareholders elected two nominees of activist investor Wynnefield Capital to the company's board, ending a months-long proxy battle.

Wynnefield and its affiliates, which together own 7.9 percent stake in Omega, have been asking the company to explore strategic alternatives, including selling itself or its assets.

This month, shareholder advisory service Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Omega's shareholders vote for the New York-based hedge fund's nominees, Michael Christodolou and David Clarke.

Christodolou received 80.7 percent of the votes cast, while Clarke received 80.1 percent, Wynnefield said in a statement. Omega, which has a market value of $422 million, saw shares close at $19, up 1.8 percent, on Tuesday.

Wynnefield, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Omega's board to work with Christodolou and Clarke to "critically evaluate the company's strategy and capital allocation, and to improve corporate governance practices."

Christodolou will replace Director Gary Ermers on the board, the hedge fund said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernard Orr)