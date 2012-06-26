June 26 Omeros Corp said it intends to
raise cash from a public offering of its common stock, in part
to fund the clinical development of two drugs that are in
late-stage trials.
As of March 31, the company had $16.8 million in cash
according to a regulatory filing.
Omeros shares fell 15 percent in extended trade. They closed
at $13.25 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
In March, Omeros reported positive results for the first of
two late-stage trials for its eye dug OMS302, which is being
developed to dilate pupils and relieve pain in patients
undergoing lens replacement surgery.
The Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company expects
additional data from the first late-stage clinical trial for
another drug OMS103HP, an experimental treatment for reducing
pain in knee joint surgery patients, in the second half of 2012.
The company said proceeds of the offering may also be used
to fund research and development in Omeros' preclinical studies
and clinical trials, capital expenditures, and for working
capital.
Omeros has six pre-clinical programs in the pipeline.
Cowen and Company, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc are
acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering,
Omeros said in a statement.