Feb 24 Canadian pension fund OMERS said its net assets rose about 3 percent in 2011.

Net assets rose to C$55.1 billion ($55.18 billion) from C$53.3 billion in 2010.

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, or OMERS, earned C$1.7 billion in 2011, the company said in a statement.

The pension fund's private market portfolio generated a return of 8.2 percent, while return from its public market portfolio was down marginally.