TORONTO Feb 27 OMERS, one of Canada's largest pension plans, said on Friday its returns rose 10 percent in 2014, on the back of investments in public and private markets.

OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, said net assets rose to C$72 billion at the end of 2014, from C$65.1 billion at the end of 2013.

"We continue to build a portfolio of high-quality public and private investments, diversified by asset class, sector and geography," said OMERS Chief Executive Michael Latimer, in a statement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)