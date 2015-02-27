(Adds executive comments)
TORONTO Feb 27 Canadian pension plan OMERS said
on Friday it generated a 10 percent return in 2014 on the back
of big gains in investments in public and private markets, and
it plans to make a gradual shift in its portfolio asset mix over
the next 3 to 5 years.
OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System,
said net assets rose to C$72 billion ($57.71 billion) at the end
of 2014, from C$65.1 billion at the end of 2013.
The company is seeing momentum in infrastructure investments
and also recorded higher investment returns in its real estate
and private equity segments.
"My own view is that the story will continue to be around
the alternative asset space," Chief Executive Michael Latimer
said at a press conference. "And that is a reflection of the
flow of capital."
Alternative assets from office buildings to rare stamps, or
infrastructure assets to artwork, are typically less liquid and
harder to value than publicly traded assets, but they allow big
investors like pension funds to diversify their portfolios and
avoid the perils of market volatility.
The pension fund manager said its public-sector investments
returned 10.7 percent on the back of strong bond prices, while
its private market investments returned 9.5 percent on the year.
Its portfolio in 2014 was 58 percent in the public markets
and 42 percent in private investments.
Latimer expects that to eventually shift to 53 percent in
the public markets and 47 percent in the private markets. That
target portfolio asset mix could be realistically achieved over
the next 3 to 5 years, he said.
"We are still trying to migrate to what we describe as our
target mix," Latimer said. "We are not there yet, but we're very
comfortable with the progress that we've made in getting there."
OMERS, which has over 450,000 members, said it received some
C$3.7 billion in contributions from plan members and employers
in 2014, and paid out C$3.1 billion in benefits.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
