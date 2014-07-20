DUBAI, July 20 Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) said on Sunday it had written to fellow investment firm Oman National Investment Corp Holding to open talks on a possible merger.

"Ominvest would like to disclose that it has written to ONIC Holding to explore a possibility to form a strategic arrangement between the two organisations," Ominvest said in a bourse filing.

Any potential tie-up between the pair would be subject to both firms agreeing terms as well as receiving the approvals of shareholders and regulators, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)