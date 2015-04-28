LONDON, April 28 Omni Partners is aiming to raise $250 million this year in its second fund lending to companies, looking to profit by extending short-term loans secured against residential and commercial properties in Britain.

The hedge fund firm launched a similar so-called direct lending fund last year and lent about $50 million from it across 92 loans, earning 10.4 percent return for its investors in the first year.

The second fund should receive commitments worth $100 million by the end of May from investors such as family offices, wealth and asset managers, Omni's Founder Steve Clark told Reuters, helping the firm grow assets to more than $1 billion, up from about $650 million at the start of 2014.

"Lots of people are talking to us now who would not invest in the first fund because they can't invest in a first time manager," Clark said in an interview.

"We have added substantial underwriting capability inside the platform as well," he added.

New rules since the 2008 financial crisis aiming to limit risk taking by banks have forced them to cut back on loans, tightened the underwriting requirements and increased loan approval times. Hedge funds have moved in to exploit the opportunity.

Omni said the fund focuses on the short-term lending market, estimated at 3 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) annually.

Omni Partners manages four strategies, including macro and long/short equity funds.

($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Mark Potter)