By Nishant Kumar
| LONDON, April 28
LONDON, April 28 Omni Partners is aiming to
raise $250 million this year in its second fund lending to
companies, looking to profit by extending short-term loans
secured against residential and commercial properties in
Britain.
The hedge fund firm launched a similar so-called direct
lending fund last year and lent about $50 million from it across
92 loans, earning 10.4 percent return for its investors in the
first year.
The second fund should receive commitments worth $100
million by the end of May from investors such as family offices,
wealth and asset managers, Omni's Founder Steve Clark told
Reuters, helping the firm grow assets to more than $1 billion,
up from about $650 million at the start of 2014.
"Lots of people are talking to us now who would not invest
in the first fund because they can't invest in a first time
manager," Clark said in an interview.
"We have added substantial underwriting capability inside
the platform as well," he added.
New rules since the 2008 financial crisis aiming to limit
risk taking by banks have forced them to cut back on loans,
tightened the underwriting requirements and increased loan
approval times. Hedge funds have moved in to exploit the
opportunity.
Omni said the fund focuses on the short-term lending market,
estimated at 3 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) annually.
Omni Partners manages four strategies, including macro and
long/short equity funds.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Mark Potter)