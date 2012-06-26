* Diluted headline EPS up 25 pct to 957.3 cents

* Group revenue up 17 percent to 10.9 bln rand (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South African chemical maker Omnia Holdings posted a 25 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales in its mining and agriculture businesses and said it expects more growth ahead.

Omnia, which has interests in chemicals, mining and agriculture, said diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end-March totalled 957.3 cents from 765.1 cents last year.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.

Omnia said its group revenue rose nearly 17 percent to 10.9 billion rand ($1.28 billion).

The company said it expected all of its businesses to deliver solid results in the year ahead, helped by higher sales and prices.

It declared a final dividend of 180 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 280 cents per share.

Omnia shares are up nearly 15 percent so far this year, compared with a 6 percent rise in the Johannesburg's All-share Index.

($1 = 8.4995 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)