* Omnia FY profit down 7 pct
* Manufacturing slowdown depresses chemical division
* Seeks growth opportunities to boost chemicals business
By Tanisha Heiberg
JOHANNESBURG, June 27 South African chemicals
maker Omnia Holdings will look at acquisitions and new
African markets as it seeks to revive growth hit by a
manufacturing slowdown, it said on Tuesday.
Full-year group profit dropped 7 percent, with headline
earnings per share (EPS), the main profit measure in South
Africa that strips out certain one-off items, down to 8.81 rand
($0.68) for the year ended March 31.
The results sent Omnia's shares tumbling nearly 9 percent on
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to 132 rand by 1103 GMT.
Omnia, which has divisions in agriculture, mining and
chemicals, has suffered a slump in chemicals sales volumes as
South Africa's economy slid into recession for the first time
since 2009 and its manufacturing and mining sectors
contracted.
That has prompted it to look for new growth areas to boost
its chemicals division.
The company said it will look at markets outside South
Africa and further acquisitions to strengthen its chemicals
business, which has a distribution market throughout South
Africa, southern and East Africa.
"We primarily are interested in African markets and it's an
area we have basically under-penetrated from a chemicals
perspective," said Rod Humphris, who stepped down from being
Group managing director to chairman at the start of June.
Omnia, which has already acquired a 90 percent stake in
South Africa's unlisted Umongo Petroleum for 780 million rand as
part of its strategy to expand its chemical business, will
continue to look for further acquisitions in its chemicals
business, he told Reuters.
"We are certainly looking for more acquisitions. We have not
yet exhausted the capacity of our balance sheet."
"We are looking at anything that will strengthen our
existing business as for example Umongo does for our chemicals
business," he said.
Omnia had 90 million rand of net cash at year-end and no
debt.
Humphris said the company could look at "perhaps even adding
a fourth leg to our business."
But he said any new activity would have to be in the
chemicals sector "whether that be chemical products or chemical
services because that is the golden thread that runs right
through our business."
Revenue in Omnia's chemical business fell 7 percent to 3.7
billion rand as volumes sold fell by 8 percent due to the
subdued manufacturing sector and drought affecting the animal
feeds sector, the company said in a statement.
The mining unit saw revenue fall 4 percent to 4.4 billion
rand while revenue in the agriculture division remained
relatively flat at 8.2 billion rand.
($1 = 12.8838 rand)
