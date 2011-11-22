* H1 headline EPS at 346.8 cents vs 341.4 cents
* Declares interim dividend of 100 cents per share
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 South Africa's Omnia
Holdings reported a slight increase in first-half
earnings on Tuesday, helped by robust commodity prices and said
it expects a strong performance ahead.
Omnia, which has interests in chemicals, mining and
agriculture, said headline earnings per share for the six months
to end September totalled 346.8 cents compared with 341.4 cents
last year.
Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.
The company said revenue rose 16 percent to 4.952 billion
rand ($594 million) on the back of the commodity cycle.
Omnia also said it had resumed the payments of dividend and
declared an interim dividend of 100 cents per share. The company
had put on hold payment of dividends after raising equity to
fund a new nitric acid plant.
Omnia said the second half of the year looked promising.
"The weaker rand will positively impact all our divisions
although the weakening has come too late to have a significant
impact on the agriculture division as most customer orders had
been placed before September," it said.
The company is currently constructing a new nitric acid
complex at a cost 1.4 billion rand. It is estimated to produce
1,000 tonnes of nitric acid per day at full production.
It said the plant is on track for commissioning in the first
quarter of 2012.
Nitric acid is an important raw material for both fertiliser
and explosives manufacturing and its availability is key to the
growth of Omnia's fertiliser and mining explosives divisions.
($1 = 8.3413 South African rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)