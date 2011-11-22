* H1 headline EPS at 346.8 cents vs 341.4 cents

* Declares interim dividend of 100 cents per share (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 South Africa's Omnia Holdings reported a slight increase in first-half earnings on Tuesday, helped by robust commodity prices and said it expects a strong performance ahead.

Omnia, which has interests in chemicals, mining and agriculture, said headline earnings per share for the six months to end September totalled 346.8 cents compared with 341.4 cents last year.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.

The company said revenue rose 16 percent to 4.952 billion rand ($594 million) on the back of the commodity cycle.

Omnia also said it had resumed the payments of dividend and declared an interim dividend of 100 cents per share. The company had put on hold payment of dividends after raising equity to fund a new nitric acid plant.

Omnia said the second half of the year looked promising.

"The weaker rand will positively impact all our divisions although the weakening has come too late to have a significant impact on the agriculture division as most customer orders had been placed before September," it said.

The company is currently constructing a new nitric acid complex at a cost 1.4 billion rand. It is estimated to produce 1,000 tonnes of nitric acid per day at full production.

It said the plant is on track for commissioning in the first quarter of 2012.

Nitric acid is an important raw material for both fertiliser and explosives manufacturing and its availability is key to the growth of Omnia's fertiliser and mining explosives divisions. ($1 = 8.3413 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)