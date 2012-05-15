PORT LOUIS May 15 Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane swung to a pretax loss of 92.30 million rupees ($3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2012 blaming lower production of refined sugar.

The company said on Monday it posted a pretax profit of 66.54 million in the same period a year earlier.

"For the quarter ended 31 March 2012, turnover fell by 33.5 million rupees as a result of a lower production of refined sugar which is due to the commissioning of the new silo at the refinery," it said in a statement.

It said the reduced profit from exceptional items to 8.9 million rupees from 112.6 million in 2011 contributed to a negative intercrop earnings per share of 1.67 rupees.

Omnicane said in line with its strategy for value addition, it paid 223.9 million rupees for the acquisition of a 12.97 percent stake in Real Good Food Company plc, a UK-listed company.

"With a now enhanced capacity, refined sugar production is likely to be more than in 2011. The energy segment is expected to perform at the same level as last year," it said.

The firm said it expected its ethanol production plant to start operations in July 2013.