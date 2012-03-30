By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS, March 30
PORT LOUIS, March 30 Leading Mauritian sugar
producer Omnicane said on Friday its pretax profit
rose 28.6 percent to 577 million rupees ($20 million) in 2011
boosted by the higher sale of refined sugar.
Omnicane said revenue increased to 3.9 billion rupees from
3.5 billion rupees a year earlier.
"Group operating profit rose 42 percent on the back of the
sugar segment contribution of 202.5 million from a loss of 117.9
million in 2010. This result is due to the 42 percent increase
in sale of refined sugar..." the company said in a statement.
Earnings per share jumped to 5.86 rupees from 3.71 rupees in
2010. The firm said the 2012 crop would be slightly lower than
last year.
The group said it was taking over Alcodis Ltd, an ethanol
production company, and that it was in advanced talks to develop
a hydro-electrical project in Rwanda, as it eyes expansion
opportunities across the region.
($1=28.950 Mauritius Rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and
Mike Nesbit)