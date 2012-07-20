PORT LOUIS, July 20 Mauritius's leading sugar
producer Omnicane will sell bonds worth 500 million
rupees ($16 million) on the stock market, part of a plan to
raise funds for its growth strategy, the group said on Friday.
The amount raised will be partly used for refinancing
existing borrowings and is the first tranche a total 3 billion
rupees it eventually plans to raise through multi-currency
medium-term bonds.
It said the bonds on offer in the first tranche would be
secured fixed-rate notes and would have a tenor of five years.
The pricing for each tranche would be determined by way of
auction.
Funds raised through the tranches would be used to finance
growth at home and in the wider African continent, in the sugar
and renewable energy businesses, Omnicane said.
It said Standard Bank Mauritius had been appointed as
mandated lead arranger.
($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and
David Holmes)