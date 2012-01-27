Jan 27 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare
Inc extended for the fourth time its offer to acquire
shares of smaller rival PharMerica Corp.
Omnicare, which extended the offer to Feb. 17, said about
4.7 million shares, or about 16 percent of PharMerica's
outstanding shares, had been tendered as on Jan. 26.
Omnicare had gone hostile with its $15-per-share bid in
September 2011, after PharMerica's board had rejected its
approach.
At the time, PharMerica had said the offer undervalued the
company and raised doubts that any such deal would clear
antitrust hurdles.
PharMerica, which has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million
offer since late August 2011, also adopted a poison pill to
thwart the acquisition.
Omnicare and PharMerica are the top two companies in the
pharmacy services sector, which provide drugs and softwares to
nursing homes, assisted-living centers, and other long-term care
facilities.
Omnicare was trading slightly down at $33.09, while those of
PharMerica were down about 1 percent at $ $14.20 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange.