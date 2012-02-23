* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.58 vs est EPS $0.56
* Net sales rise 2 pct to $1.56 bln
Feb 23 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare
Inc, which recently dropped its hostile pursuit of rival
PharMerica Corp, posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, benefiting from the introduction of new generic drugs.
Since last year, several multibillion-dollar drugs have
started to go off patents and are facing competition from
low-cost generics.
"Everytime you have a generic launch, you have two or more
manufacturers offering the product. That allows Omnicare to
improve their purchasing prices," Leerink Swann analyst Jason
Gurda said.
Following the break up of the PharMerica deal, the company
also announced an additional $200 million of share buyback and
raised its quarterly cash dividend 75 percent to 7 cents.
On Tuesday, Omnicare dropped its bid for PharMerica after
U.S. antitrust regulators sued Omnicare last month saying the
deal would harm competition.
Analyst Gurda said the company would continue to do small
acquisitions but will not pursue large deals.
Beginning in the first quarter of 2012, Omnicare will use a
new method to report its earnings, to better reflect the
company's growth.
Gurda said the new method, focused to drive cash flow, will
bring in more transparency in the way Omnicare reports its
earnings.
Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $38.3
million, or 34 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $57.1
million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Quarterly net sales for Omnicare, which provides skilled
nursing facilities in 47 states in the United States and Canada,
rose about 2 percent to $1.56 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 56 cents a
share.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company's shares, which have
risen about 31 percent in the past year, were trading up 1
percent at $34.36 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.