WASHINGTON, June 25 Omnicare Inc will pay $124 million to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to secure contracts to supply drugs to nursing homes with Medicare and Medicaid patients, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The company entered below-cost contracts to supply medications to induce the facilities to select Omnicare as their pharmacy provider, the agency said.

