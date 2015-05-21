Hidden footage of The Beatles on film put on sale
May 12 Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.
May 21 Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc for an enterprise value of about $12.7 billion.
The $98 per share offer represents a premium of 4 percent over Omnicare's closing price on Wednesday.
The deal includes debt of about $2.3 billion.
TORONTO, May 12 Shares of Hudson's Bay Co , the owner of luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, slumped more than 6 percent on Friday after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales.