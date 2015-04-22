April 22 Pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc
is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
The company, which has a market value of $7.85 billion, is
working with financial advisers and the sale process was at an
early stage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1JcV571)
The news comes at a time when most pharmacy benefit managers
and pharmacy chain operators are consolidating to get better
prices on drugs.
Shares of the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the
elderly were up 4 percent at $84.41 on Wednesday. The stock
jumped as much as 11 percent earlier in the day to a record high
of $89.76.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)