April 22 Pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which has a market value of $7.85 billion, is working with financial advisers and the sale process was at an early stage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1JcV571)

The news comes at a time when most pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacy chain operators are consolidating to get better prices on drugs.

Shares of the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly were up 4 percent at $84.41 on Wednesday. The stock jumped as much as 11 percent earlier in the day to a record high of $89.76. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)