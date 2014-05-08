CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 The proposed $35 billion merger between Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, and French rival Publicis Groupe SA has been called off, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.
The boards of both companies met on Thursday to finalize the decision, the Times reported. (r.reuters.com/fur29v)
The two companies last July announced the merger that would overtake WPP Plc as the world's largest advertising company. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico