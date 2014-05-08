(Updates with sourcing, adds background on merger)
May 8 The proposed $35 billion merger between
Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company,
and French rival Publicis Groupe SA has been called
off, according to a person familiar with the situation.
In July, the two companies announced plans for a merger that
would have overtaken WPP Plc as the world's largest
advertising company.
The companies had been working to resolve roadblocks in the
deal after disagreements over terms, including who would be the
chief financial officer of the combined company.
John Wren, the head of New York-based Omnicom, and Maurice
Levy, his opposite at Paris-based Publicis, have been trying to
settle the CFO choice, which had fueled tensions between the two
sides even as they sought regulatory approvals for the
blockbuster deal.
The merger called for a 50-50 ownership split of the equity
in the new company, Publicis Omnicom Group, with Wren and Levy
serving as co-CEOs for 30 months from the closing.
Omnicom and Publicis did not immediately respond to phone
calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Jennifer Saba in New York
and Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by Eric Walsh and Ken
Wills)