July 21 Omnicom Group Inc, the biggest U.S. advertising company, reported a 1.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue, mainly hurt by a stronger dollar.

Net income available to common shareholders fell to $310.0 million from $318.9 million a year earlier.

However, earnings per share rose to $1.26 from $1.23 due to fewer shares outstanding in the latest quarter.

Revenue fell to $3.81 billion from $3.87 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)