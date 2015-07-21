UPDATE 2-Toyota sees profit sliding 20 pct on U.S. sales incentives, yen gain
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
July 21 Omnicom Group Inc, the biggest U.S. advertising company, reported a 1.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue, mainly hurt by a stronger dollar.
Net income available to common shareholders fell to $310.0 million from $318.9 million a year earlier.
However, earnings per share rose to $1.26 from $1.23 due to fewer shares outstanding in the latest quarter.
Revenue fell to $3.81 billion from $3.87 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.