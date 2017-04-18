* North America organic growth 1.1 pct vs est 2.1 pct
* Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates
* Shares down 3.8 pct in morning trading
(Adds shares, analyst comment, details)
April 18 The world's second-largest advertising
company Omnicom Group Inc reported slower-than-expected
growth in North America, overshadowing a quarterly profit and
revenue that beat estimates.
Shares of the company, part of the global "big four"
advertising companies, were down 3.8 percent at $82.90 in
morning trading on Tuesday.
The company's organic revenue in the North America rose 1.1
percent to $2.14 billion, missing the average analysts' estimate
of 2.1 percent, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
North America is Omnicom's largest market, and accounts for
about 60 percent of its revenue.
Investors will be weary about the U.S. growth numbers being
light, Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser said.
U.S. growth was tepid again...despite significant new
business wins, as media and advertising gains were offset by
declines in events, field marketing and branding businesses,
Wieser added.
The company would remain cautious as numerous geopolitical
and macroeconomic events remain unresolved, Chief Executive John
Wren said on a call with analysts on Tuesday.
"(Omnicom) still unclear on how legislation in several major
areas (in the U.S.), including the budget, tax reform,
infrastructure spending and health care, could impact the
economy," Wren said.
However, New York-based Omnicom said organic revenue grew
8.1 percent in the UK and 8.2 percent in Europe, for the first
quarter ended March 31.
The company said its international revenue for the quarter
was $1.45 billion, edging past FactSet estimates of $1.44
billion, allaying some concerns about its growth abroad
following UK's decision to leave the European Union.
Omnicom, owner of agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA
Worldwide and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, is being
investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice along with fellow
rivals such as Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and
Publicis Groupe SA over rigged bids to favor in-house
production units.
Top advertising companies worldwide are increasingly looking
to boost presence in digital media, with print ads drying up.
Omnicom — which serves over 5,000 clients worldwide,
including Procter & Gamble, Cisco Systems Inc
and McDonald's Corp — said net income rose to $241.8
million, or $1.02 per share, in the quarter, from $218.4
million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Omnicom earned 97 cents per share, beating
the average analysts' estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $3.59 billion, beating estimates
of $3.55 billion.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)