Dec 16 Advertising company Omnicom Group Inc
said on Friday two subsidiaries had received subpoenas
from the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division related
to an examination of video production and post-production
practices in the ad industry.
Rival Interpublic Group of Cos said earlier this
month that one of its domestic agencies had been contacted by
the DoJ as part of the investigation.
Interpublic disclosed the request a day after the Wall
Street Journal reported that the DoJ was examining whether ad
agencies had rigged bids to favor in-house production units. (on.wsj.com/2h1OMbV)
Omnicom said it had received the subpoena on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)