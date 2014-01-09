BRUSSELS Jan 9 EU antitrust regulators said on
Thursday they had cleared the $35 billion merger of U.S.
advertising agency Omnicom and French peer Publicis
without conditions.
The deal would create the world's biggest advertising agency
able to compete better with online rivals such as Google
and Facebook. Omnicom now ranks second behind
leader WPP with Publicis in third place.
"The merged entity would be sufficiently constrained by
several competitors, including large international advertising
groups," the European Commission said in a statement. "Should
the merged entity increase its prices or decrease the quality of
its services, customers would have the ability to switch."