* Fourth-quarter earnings $1.13/share vs est $1.09
* Revenue $3.94 bln vs est $3.93 bln
* Revenue in US rises 5.1 pct, intl revenue slips 0.3 pct
* Shares up 2.5 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 12 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest
U.S. advertising company and home to agencies such as BBDO
Worldwide and DDB Worldwide, reported a better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit on higher revenue in its domestic market.
Many of the macroeconomic problems cited by advertising
companies over the last few quarters, including instability in
the eurozone and a slowdown in China, have been easing.
Omnicom said it expects modest growth in 2013 but cautioned
that uncertainty in some markets would continue to put pressure
on advertising spending.
"While the macroeconomic environment appears to be
stabilizing and even improving in some areas, issues in several
markets remain unresolved," Chief Executive John Wren said on a
conference call with analysts.
"We are cautiously optimistic as we look into the latter
part of 2013 and into 2014," he said.
Advertising companies had also been concerned about the
impact on advertising spending of the rancorous negotiations
over the U.S. fiscal cliff during the fourth quarter.
Omnicom, the first of the major advertising companies to
report results, said revenue in the United States rose 5 percent
to $2.03 billion during the quarter, accounting for about half
of the total revenue.
"Surprisingly strong U.S. organic growth helped buoy
continued weakness in Euro markets," Jefferies analyst Will
Smith wrote in a note.
Smith said Omnicom's strong U.S. revenue was a positive for
WPP Plc, the world's No.1 advertising company, and
Interpublic Group.
Omnicom shares, which have risen 18 percent in the last
three months through Monday, rose as much as 2.5 percent to a
life-high of $56.75.
WARY ON EUROPE
Omnicom said many markets in Europe remained weak and growth
was likely to be slow in the region for some time as governments
continue to operate with fiscal restraint.
"Our large European markets like Russia continued to perform
largely well while the UK, France and Germany remained weak and
in aggregate the euro zone markets were down 3.7 percent," Chief
Financial Officer Randall Weisenburger said.
"Some of the revenue decline from the region could be
tracked to specific client reductions rather than the economic
situation," Wren said.
Total international revenue slipped 0.3 percent, weighed by
the weakness in Europe.
Net income rose to $307.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in
the quarter, from $271.9 million, or 96 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $3.94 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue
of $3.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.