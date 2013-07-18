* First-quarter earnings $0.09/share vs est $0.08
* Revenue $3.64 bln vs est $3.65 bln
July 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest
U.S. advertising company, reported a slightly
better-than-expected 2.4 percent rise in quarterly profit,
mirroring a similar increase in revenue in its home market.
Domestic revenue rose to $1.9 billion in the second quarter,
accounting for 52 percent of total revenue, as advertising
spending in the United States gained momentum.
The company, home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and DDB
Worldwide, said total revenue rose 2.1 percent to $3.64 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.65 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While global advertising spending is expected to improve in
the second half of the year, analysts expect Europe to remain
weak for Omnicom and rivals WPP and Publicis Groupe
.
France-based Publicis reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly
sales on Thursday, helped by strength in North America.
Media forecasting agency ZenithOptimedia last month cut its
2013 forecast for world advertising spending for the second
time, blaming recession in the euro zone and heightened security
concerns in South Korea. It now expects a 3.5 percent growth in
global advertising spending.
Omnicom said net income rose to $289.5 million, or $1.09 per
share in the second quarter, from $282.7 million, or $1.02 per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.08 per share.
Revenue from international markets rose 1.9 percent to $1.73
billion, accounting for about 42 percent of the total revenue.
It had risen 1.2 percent in the first quarter after three
quarters of decline.
Shares of the company, which also owns the "Got Milk?"
campaign creator Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, have risen
about 14 percent in the quarter. They closed at $66.77 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.