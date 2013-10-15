Oct 15 Omnicom Group Inc reported a 2.5
percent rise in quarterly revenue due to an increase in
advertising income from its biggest market - the United States.
The company reported net income of $196 million, or 74 cents
per share, in the three months ended September, compared with
$203.9 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.49 billion from $3.41 billion.
The company said the third-quarter results included $28.1
million of pre-tax charges related to the proposed merger with
Publicis Groupe SA.
Omnicom, home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and Goodby,
Silverstein & Partners, creator of the "Got Milk?" campaign,
announced a $35.1 billion merger with France-based Publicis in
July.
Publicis expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of
2013 or the first quarter of 2014.