May 30 Image sensor maker OmniVision Technologies Inc reported fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates as demand for its products grew.

Net income rose to $8.9 million, or 17 cents per share, from $2.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 31 cents per share

Revenue rose 54 percent to $336.2 million for the quarter ended April 30.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $318.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

OmniVision shares were up about 16 percent at $17.96 in after-market trade. They had closed at $15.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.