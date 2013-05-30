May 30 Image sensor maker OmniVision
Technologies Inc reported fourth-quarter results that
beat market estimates as demand for its products grew.
Net income rose to $8.9 million, or 17 cents per share, from
$2.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 31 cents per
share
Revenue rose 54 percent to $336.2 million for the quarter
ended April 30.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21
cents per share on revenue of $318.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
OmniVision shares were up about 16 percent at $17.96 in
after-market trade. They had closed at $15.49 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.