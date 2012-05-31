* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.16-$0.27 vs est $0.29
* Sees Q1 revenue $235-$255 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 vs est $0.22
* Q4 revenue slips 15 pct to $218.5 mln
* Shares fall 5 pct in after-market trade
May 31 Image sensor maker OmniVision
Technologies Inc reported a quarterly profit that
missed Wall Street expectations and forecast weak earnings for
the current quarter, as inventory write-downs dented its gross
margins.
OmniVision shares were down 5 percent at $15.40 in
after-market trade, after closing at $16.18 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.
The company -- which makes back-lit image sensors for most
Apple Inc products and for Motorola's Droid series of
handsets -- has faced intensifying competition in recent times
as several companies, including Sony Corp, launched
similar sensors.
OmniVision's stock price has halved since last July as it
lost a major contract to supply image sensors for Apple Inc's
latest phone iPhone 4s to Sony.
The company -- which pioneered imaging sensors that use both
sides of a chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized
camera -- forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents
to 27 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting 29 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects first-quarter revenue of $235 million to
$255 million, while analysts are expecting $219.2 million.
OmniVision's net income for the fourth quarter was $2.7
million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $34 million, or 56
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $218.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 22 cents a share, on revenue
of $205.4 million.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter fell to 22.5 percent,
from 30.7 percent a year earlier.