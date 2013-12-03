McDonald's U.S. appoints three to senior roles
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
Dec 3 Chipmaker OmniVision Technologies Inc forecast current-quarter revenue way below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.
The company, which pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of a chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera, forecast third-quarter revenue of $310 million-$340 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $399.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 28-44 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 43 cents.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.