Dec 3 Chipmaker OmniVision Technologies Inc forecast current-quarter revenue way below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.

The company, which pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of a chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera, forecast third-quarter revenue of $310 million-$340 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $399.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 28-44 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 43 cents.