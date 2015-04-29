(Adds details, shares)
April 29 OmniVision Technologies Inc,
which makes chips used in smartphone and tablet cameras, is
close to a deal to be acquired by a group of Chinese investors,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Beijing-based private equity firm Hua Capital Management
will pay about $29 per share for the company, Bloomberg
reported. (bloom.bg/1P7IdOd)
OmniVision's shares rose 7 percent in extended trading on
Wednesday, after closing at $26.55.
The offer will value the company at $1.69 billion based on
the stock's Wednesday close, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg
said, citing sources.
OmniVision, whose customers include Apple Inc,
declined to comment. Hua Capital was not immediately available
for comment.
Reuters had reported in August that the company received a
buyout proposal from a group of Chinese investors.
