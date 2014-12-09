(Adds company comment)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Dec 9 Activist hedge fund Barington
Capital Group nominated three alternative directors on Tuesday
to serve on the board of OMNOVA Solutions Inc less than
one week after telling the specialty chemicals company to
consider breaking itself apart.
The proposed slate includes Joseph Gingo, chief executive of
plastic compounds and resins maker A. Schulman Inc.,
former McKinsey & Company partner Javier Perez, and Barington
Chief Executive James Mitarotonda, the hedge fund said.
Barington controls 2 percent of Beachwood, Ohio-based OMNOVA
and has separately made headlines by proposing that Darden
Restaurants Inc, the parent of Olive Garden and Red
Lobster, split itself.
An OMNOVA spokeswoman said the company has no comment.
Last week the New York-based hedge fund criticized OMNOVA's
share price performance and its "lack of strategic focus" in a
letter to Chief Executive Kevin McMullen. Since Barington made
its proposal, OMNOVA's stock price has climbed 11 percent.
Barington urged the company to consider splitting its two
main business segments, Performance Chemicals, which includes
products used in coatings and adhesives, and Engineered
Surfaces, which includes specialty fabrics.
Gingo became CEO at A. Schulman in 2008 after Barington
demanded change at the Akron, Ohio-based company. Gingo plans to
retire as A. Schulman CEO at the end of the year.
Perez is an adviser at Barington and has worked on helping
restructure Gerber Scientific as well as developing business
strategies for Hoechst Celanese.
New directors, the hedge fund wrote in its letter last week,
could help OMNOVA improve shareholder value.
Barington is also pushing the company to split the chief
executive and board chairman roles and criticized what it calls
the "entrenchment of directors."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)