(Adds details from filing, background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Jan 28 Hedge fund Barington Capital
Group filed preliminary proxy statements with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and is proceeding with a
proxy contest to elect three alternative directors to the
board of OMNOVA Solutions, the documents show.
New York-based Barington, which controls 2 percent of
Beachwood, Ohio-based OMNOVA, a maker of specialty
chemicals, nominated its slate in December and filed documents
with the SEC late on Tuesday.
The hedge fund said in the documents that it is moving ahead
largely because of the company's poor stock price performance.
"The Company's share price performance has, in our opinion, been
disastrous for shareholders," it said, noting that it has lagged
dramatically during CEO Kevin McMullen's more than 14-year
tenure.
The company's share price has risen 39.6 percent during
McMullen's tenure, compared with a 105.6 percent climb for the
Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Standard & Poor's Chemicals
Index rose 229.3 during the same time.
Barington, an activist fund, previously made headlines by
proposing that Darden Restaurants Inc, the parent of Olive
Garden and Red Lobster, split itself.
The fund in December said its slate included Joseph Gingo,
chief executive of plastics compounds and resins maker A.
Schulman, former McKinsey & Company partner Javier Perez and
Barington Chief Executive James Mitarotonda.
He and another Barington representative were elected to the
board of Ebix Inc, which supplies software to insurers, earlier
this month and the company's stock price has climbed 47 percent
since the hedge fund first publicly disclosed its position in
the company in November.
OMNOVA was trading at $7.08, off 1.1 percent, on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Dan Grebler)