Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
* Q4 adj shr $0.14 vs est $0.07
* Q4 rev $301.4 mln vs est $285.3 mln
* Shares up 8 percent
Jan 27 U.S. chemicals company Omnova Solutions Inc swung to a loss after ten straight quarters of profit, but exceeded analysts' expectations on higher sales at its performance chemicals business.
The Fairlawn, Ohio-based company's shares were up 4 percent at $5.69 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They had shot up to $5.92 earlier in the session.
For September-November, Omnova posted a loss of $10.4 million, or 23 cent a share, compared to a profit of $85 million, or $1.80 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time costs related to discontinued operations, the company earned 14 cents a share.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $301.4 million.
Sales at its performance chemicals business jumped 83 percent, boosted by contribution from French chemicals maker Eliokem International which Omnova bought in 2010.
Analysts expected earnings of 7 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $285.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.