March 17 A unit of Omron Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $4.6 million for conspiring to rig bids on power window switches installed in Honda Civics sold in the U.S., the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd conspired with another company to rig the bids between 2003 and 2013, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)