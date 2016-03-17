BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 A unit of Omron Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $4.6 million for conspiring to rig bids on power window switches installed in Honda Civics sold in the U.S., the Department of Justice said on Thursday.
Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd conspired with another company to rig the bids between 2003 and 2013, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.