(Adds Omron statement)

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 17 A unit of Japanese electronics company Omron Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $4.6 million for conspiring to rig bids on power window switches in Honda Civics sold in the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Omron Automotive Electronics Co Ltd is the 39th company to plead guilty as a result of the agency's crackdown on bid rigging in the auto parts industry, the DOJ said. Companies and executives charged in the probe have agreed to pay a total of more than $2.6 billion in criminal fines, the department said in a statement.

Omron cooperated fully in the investigation and decided to enter the plea "upon overall consideration of applicable laws and relevant facts," the company said in a statement. Omron has taken steps to strengthen its training programs to prevent the issue from happening again, the company said.

Omron Automotive, based in Komaki, Japan, conspired with another manufacturer to rig bids between 2003 and 2013, affecting sales to U.S. subsidiaries and affiliates of Honda Motor Co Ltd, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department did not identify the other company.

The switches involved were installed in Honda Civics sold between 2005 and 2013, it added. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)