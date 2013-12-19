UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse cuts bonuses for top execs by 40 pct amid shareholder protest
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in Bayernoil, it said on Thursday, sealing a crucial part of its programme to divest downstream assets.
OMV said it had agreed with the buyer - Varo Energy, a joint venture of Swiss oil trading house Vitol and private equity firm the Carlyle Group - not to disclose the sale price for the German refinery network.
The company said it expected the deal to close next year, subject to the non-exercise or waiver of pre-emption rights by the existing co-shareholders, and merger clearance. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February