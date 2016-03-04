Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
VIENNA, March 4 Austrian energy group OMV said on Friday that the head of its supervisory board, Peter Oswald, will resign on May 18.
Oswald is also chief executive of packaging group Mondi Europe & International and in an OMV statement he said he was stepping down because "the time commitments at both Mondi and OMV have increased significantly in recent months". (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alexander Smith)
OTTAWA, May 18 Canada said on Thursday it planned to impose a cap on pollution in provinces that refuse to adopt a national price on carbon, setting up a potential fight with the country's powerful energy-rich west.