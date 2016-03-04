VIENNA, March 4 Austrian energy group OMV said on Friday that the head of its supervisory board, Peter Oswald, will resign on May 18.

Oswald is also chief executive of packaging group Mondi Europe & International and in an OMV statement he said he was stepping down because "the time commitments at both Mondi and OMV have increased significantly in recent months". (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alexander Smith)